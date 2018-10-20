Washington football vs. Colorado: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies rushes away from Darrell Williams #49 and Andrew Williams #79 of the Auburn Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Washington and Colorado entered last Saturday atop the Pac-12’s two divisions and in control of their conference destinies. But that’s no longer the case after the 14th-ranked Huskies and 25th-ranked Buffaloes suffered painful road losses ahead of this Saturday’s head-to-head clash in Seattle.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington -15.5

For coach Chris Petersen’s Huskies, any outside shot at College Football Playoff disappeared in a 30-27 loss at Oregon as a missed 37-yard field goal in the final minutes of regulation set the stage for the Ducks’ game-winning TD run on their first overtime possession. It was the second loss of the season for Washington, which dropped a hard-fought, 21-16 decision to Auburn in the season opener in Atlanta. “We make that kick ... I’m not wearing this (‘Stay Positive’) shirt, (and) we’re having a different conversation,” Petersen said at his weekly Monday news conference. “We know that, but it is what it is.” Colorado, meanwhile, entered last Saturday night’s contest at USC as the only unbeaten FBS team west of the Mississippi River but gave up 28 straight points after taking a 7-0 lead and fell to the host Trojans 31-20 -- their 13th loss in as many games against USC.

ABOUT COLORADO (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12)

The Buffaloes were stuffed on the ground by USC, rushing for only 95 yards on 37 attempts, and showed some pass-coverage holes in surrendering three straight J.T. Daniels scoring tosses which broke open the contest after they had intercepted USC’s freshman quarterback twice in the opening quarter. The Buffaloes may have lost more than a game, however, as star sophomore wideout Laviska Shenault – the nation’s leader in receptions (10.0) and receiving yards (130.0) per game who’s accounted for 11 of CU’s 27 offensive TDs – suffered a toe injury in the second half. Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said Shenault’s status is “day-to-day (and) hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (5-2, 3-2)

The Huskies outgained Oregon 437-379 but allowed a combined 12-of-21 conversions on third and fourth down in surrendering a season-high 30 points. Senior quarterback Jake Browning, who now ranks 10th in passing yards (10,855) and total offense (11,025) in Pac-12 history, continued his shakier-than-usual season (10 TDs, six interceptions) in completing 15-of-25 throws for 243 yards, one TD and one pick last week. Browning’s long-time running mate and the program’s all-time leading rusher, tailback Myles Gaskin, played sparingly in the second half at Oregon with a shoulder injury, and Petersen has shed little light on his status going forward, classifying the senior as “week-to-week.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won the last eight meetings, including 37-10 and 41-10 victories the last two seasons, since Colorado’s 33-21 Holiday Bowl win in 1996.

2. Huskies LB Ben Burr-Kirven totaled a career-high 19 tackles against Oregon and ranks third nationally with 13.3 tackles per game.

3. Buffaloes QB Steven Montez had his worst aerial outing of the season (26-of-47, 170 yards, no TDs, one interception) against USC as he struggled to get anything going down the field.

PREDICTION: Washington 30, Colorado 13

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.