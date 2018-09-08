Washington football vs. North Dakota: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies in action during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 1, 2017 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Washington started its season with a strong test and now the No. 11 Huskies get a softer opponent when they host FCS program North Dakota on Saturday. The Huskies dropped a 21-16 decision to Auburn in their opener in a clash of teams that opened the season in the top 10.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

Washington coach Chris Petersen is sidestepping the narrative that the season-opening defeat might prevent his team from a shot at cracking the College Football Playoff this season. "I don't really know, and I really don't care," Petersen said at a press conference. "I mean, it was Game 1 against a good opponent, coming across the country, hostile territory, kids battled hard. We'll just see where our team goes from here. It's a long season." The Huskies have won 16 consecutive nonconference homes games and the streak doesn't figure to end against the Fighting Hawks. North Dakota is 1-9 all-time against FBS programs with the win occurring in 2015 against Wyoming.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (1-0)

The Fighting Hawks rolled to a 35-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State in their opener but understand they are about to take a big step upward in terms of the competition level. "It's going to be a real fight for us, and a real challenge, but we want to get better as a football team," North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert told reporters. "That's what we want to do each and every week and then we live with the results of the game." Junior quarterback Nate Ketteringham passed for 225 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) against Mississippi Valley and junior defensive end Mason Bennett recorded two of the team's seven sacks.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (0-1)

Senior quarterback Jake Browning passed for 296 yards with one touchdown and one interception during an inconsistent effort against Auburn. Senior running back Myles Gaskin rushed for 75 yards to become the school's all-time leading rusher with 4,130 career yards, surpassing Napoleon Kaufman (4,106 from 1991-94). Senior outside linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven led the team with 84 tackles last season and is off to a good start after compiling a career-best 13 stops in the opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington junior WR Aaron Fuller set career bests with seven receptions and 135 yards against Auburn.

2. The Fighting Hawks played a Pac-12 program last year as well, falling 37-16 at Utah.

3. Huskies standout senior OT Trey Adams (back) was injured in practice prior to the opener and could miss the entire season.

PREDICTION: Washington 61, North Dakota 7

