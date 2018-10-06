Washington football vs. UCLA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Browning #3 of the Washington Huskies rushes away from Darrell Williams #49 and Andrew Williams #79 of the Auburn Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. - Washington will try to avoid looking ahead when the No. 10 Huskies visit the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon to play winless UCLA. Washington still has conference games over the next month against No. 18 Oregon, No. 22 Colorado and No. 14 Stanford, games that should go a long way toward determining the Huskies' postseason fate.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Washington -21

Washington will likely follow a similar script as last season against the Bruins, when the Huskies' run game averaged 5.7 yards a carry and piled up 333 yards in the 44-23 win in Seattle. Myles Gaskin rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown in that win and he's back again this season, piling up 438 yards at 4.5 a carry and scoring three touchdowns. The Bruins haven't stopped anyone on the ground this season either, giving up at least 150 yards rushing in every game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was an early bright spot for UCLA, but his accuracy has come under scrutiny as the freshman quarterback has failed to complete at least half his passes or surpass 160 yards in the past two games, putting his starting role in jeopardy.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12)

If for whatever reason the run game doesn't develop in a hurry against UCLA, the Huskies have one of the best, most experienced quarterbacks in the Pac-12 to unleash their passing game. Jake Browning was nearly perfect last week against previously ranked BYU, completing 23-of-25 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in the 35-7 victory, which surprised many by the margin and ease. After having current NFL wide receivers John Ross and Dante Pettis to throw to the past two seasons, Browning's favorite target this season has emerged as Aaron Fuller, who has 30 catches for 474 yards and a touchdown.

ABOUT UCLA (0-4, 0-1)

One bright spot coming off the loss to Colorado last weekend was the performance of junior running back Joshua Kelly, who finished with 124 yards on 12 carries, a week after not touching the ball in another blowout loss to Fresno State. That performance may give him an edge for playing time over freshman Kazmeir Allen, who had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in a season-opening loss to Cincinnati, or senior Bolu Olorunfunmi, the top returning rusher this season who has seen his production drop significantly the past two weeks. Theo Howard hasn't been spectacular for the Bruins at wide receiver, but he's been consistent, catching at least one pass in each of his past 20 games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. With 86 passing touchdowns in his Washington career and 14 rushing, Browning is the sixth player in Pac-12 history to record at least 100 touchdowns.

2. The Huskies gave up a passing touchdown on the opening drive of the season against No. 9 Auburn, but haven't allowed one since.

3. UCLA P Stefan Flintoft leads the Pac-12 with an average of 46.5 yard per punt and has the most of 50 yards or more (11).

PREDICTION: Washington 48, UCLA 17

