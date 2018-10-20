Washington State football vs. Oregon: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II #16 of the Washington State Cougars looks to pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Martin Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated San Jose State…

PULLMAN, Wash. - The two highest-scoring teams in the Pac-12 will go head-to-head Saturday afternoon when No. 23 Washington State hosts No. 11 Oregon. The Cougars average 41.8 points per game and Oregon averages 43, while also earning the distinction of being one of three teams in the nation that has scored at least 30 points in every game this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m., FOX. LINE: Washington State -3

Both teams are led by top quarterbacks who have been able to move the ball with ease this season. Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for 430 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 56-37 win at Oregon State on Oct. 6, giving the graduate transfer from East Carolina 300 passing yards in every game this season - upping his nation-leading average to 403.7 yards per contest. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has also thrown five touchdown passes in a game this year, and owns at least one passing touchdown in 21 consecutive games - the second-longest active streak in the country. Herbert is supported by a more productive run game led by freshman running back CJ Verdell, who has three consecutive 100-yard efforts coming into this matchup.

ABOUT OREGON (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12)

Dillon Mitchell missed the 33-10 loss to Washington State last season because of injury and didn't catch a pass against the Cougars as a freshman, but the junior wide receiver should be a difference maker in this contest. He has three consecutive 100-yard receiving performances coming into this game, and his 154.3 receiving yards per game in Pac-12 play is the highest average in any conference this season. The Ducks also have a dependable tight end in Jacob Breeland and two other skilled sophomore receivers in Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-1, 2-1)

The Cougars have had an extra week to rest and prepare for this matchup and that should give sixth-year linebacker Peyton Pelluer an edge when it comes to reading Oregon's plays. The game against the Ducks will be the 48th for Pelluer at Washington State, three shy of the program record. Pelluer has reached double digits in tackles the past three games and his next tackle will give him 303, moving him into the top 10 career list for the Cougars.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ducks are the least penalized team in the Pac-12 with 32.

2. The Cougars have won three straight in the series after Oregon had won eight in a row.

3. Washington State has 12 rushing touchdowns this season after totaling eight in 2017-18.

PREDICTION: Oregon 38, Washington State 35

