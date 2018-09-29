Washington State football vs. Utah: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II #16 of the Washington State Cougars looks to pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Martin Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated San Jose State…

PULLMAN, Wash. - Utah boasts the nation’s top defense, but the other side of the ball is the Utes’ concern heading into Saturday’s game at Washington State. It will be the second straight Pac-12 division crossover game for both teams, who are off to 0-1 starts in the conference.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Utah -1.5

The Utes lead the FBS in scoring defense (12.3 points allowed per game), passing defense (93 yards allowed) and total defense (204.7 yards) but are second-to-last in the Pac-12 in scoring (21.7 points) and third to last in passing offense (247.7 yards). Turnovers also have been a major problem as Utes rank last among the 130 FBS teams with a minus-2.0 average turnover margin after losing seven fumbles and throwing two interceptions in three games. “You have to score points,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday at his weekly news conference. “You aren’t going to beat Washington State 21-17. That is not going to happen. They are prolific on offense, and you have to be able to stick with them.” To Whittingham’s point, the Cougars rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring (41.8 points) and trail only Texas Tech (435.8) with 401.8 passing yards per outing.

ABOUT UTAH (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12)

The Utes had a bye last weekend to digest a frustrating 21-7 home loss to No. 11 Washington in which Utah lost a trio of turnovers and was then turned away without points on three separate fourth-quarter possessions inside the Huskies’ 25-yard line. Junior quarterback Tyler Huntley has been up and down with 703 yards, four TD tosses and a pair of interceptions while tailback Zack Moss ranks fourth in the conference with 94.3 rushing yards per contest. Safety-turned-linebacker Chase Hansen leads the formidable Utah defense with 27 total tackles while cornerback Julian Blackmon is among the Pac-12 leaders with five passes defensed.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-1, 0-1)

Coach Mike Leach’s Cougars entered the season having to replace Pac-12 all-time passing leader Luke Falk, but they haven’t missed a beat with East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew II at the controls of the Air Raid attack. Minshew has completed 71.0 percent of his passes while averaging 386.8 yards and throwing for 11 TDs and three picks, including 344 yards and three scores in last week’s 39-36 loss at USC. Defensively, the Cougars are led by safety Skyler Thomas (29 total tackles) and linebacker Peyton Pelluer (26) and trail only Utah in total defense (265.8 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State has won three of the five meetings since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including a 33-25 victory in Salt Lake City last Nov. 11. Utah lost seven turnovers in the game.

2. Minshew spreads the ball around as seven Cougars have caught at least 12 passes so far, led by sophomore WR Davontavean Martin (27 receptions-291 yards-three TDs).

3. Utah sophomore WR Britain Covey, a 2015 Freshman All-American, is back from a two-year church mission and leads the Utes with 23 receptions for 262 yards.

PREDICTION: Washington State 26, Utah 24

