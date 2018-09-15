Wisconsin football vs. BYU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wisc. - Sixth-ranked Wisconsin puts its lengthy non-conference home winning streak on the line when it faces BYU on Saturday. The Badgers thumped New Mexico 45-14 last weekend to extend that streak at Camp Randall to 42 in a row, and hope to improve to 3-0 for the third straight season by besting the Cougars for the third consecutive time following victories in 2013 (27-17) and 2017 (40-6).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Wisconsin - 21.5.

"I think there's some good things that we can continue to find and that we'll continue to build on," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst told reporters. "There's certainly things that we can look at and get better at in all phases." The Badgers have won 20 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2016, with 16 victories coming by double digits during that span, and hope to wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule with another comfortable victory. BYU hopes to bounce back from its first loss of the season after dropping a 21-18 decision to California in Week 2. The Cougars have lost 11 of their last 15 games dating back to last season but look to knock off a Big Ten opponent on the road for the third time in the last four seasons, following wins against Nebraska (33-28) in 2015 and Michigan State (31-14) in 2016.

ABOUT BYU (1-1)

Tanner Mangum was limited to 196 yards on 22-of-41 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to California. Running back Squally Canada was held to 49 yards on 16 carries against the Golden Bears after rushing for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Arizona in the season opener. "Not good enough from anybody and it just wasn't one guy," BYU coach Kalani Sitake told reporters. "Everyone is being evaluated on this team at every position as our job as coaches is to make sure we have the right guys at the right positions to make plays and he's no different."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-0)

Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after racking up a career-high 253 rushing yards on 33 carries to go along with three touchdowns in the win over New Mexico. Alex Hornibrook completed 8-of-11 passes for 148 yards and a touchdowns against the Lobos to improve to 22-3 as a starting quarterback while defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk made two tackles in his first game since undergoing knee surgery in the summer. Danny Davis is eligible to return after serving a two-game ban for his role in an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate and fellow wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who is suspended indefinitely.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin is 87-10 at home since the start of the 2004 season.

2. Taylor has rushed for over 100 yards in 12 of his 16 career games.

3. BYU hasn't defeated a ranked opponent since 2015.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 35, BYU 17

