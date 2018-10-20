Wisconsin football vs. Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wisc. - No. 19 Wisconsin looks to bounce back from its first conference loss in nearly two years when it hosts Illinois on Saturday. The Badgers suffered a 38-13 setback to seventh-ranked Michigan in Week 7 to see their College Football Playoff dreams effectively dashed and hope to get over the disappointment of their second loss of the season by beating the Fighting Illini for the ninth consecutive time.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports1. LINE: Wisconsin -24.5.

Wisconsin is one of four teams in the Big Ten West with a conference loss, but controls its own destiny in its quest for a third straight division title. The Badgers hope to separate themselves from the logjam by posting their 10th consecutive home win in conference play. Illinois is heading in the wrong direction after surrendering 611 yards in the 46-7 drubbing at the hands of Purdue last weekend. The Fighting Illini, who have lost three of their last four games, have given up an average of 54.5 points in their last two Big Ten setbacks and hope to overcome their defensive deficiencies as they aim to knock off Wisconsin for the first time since a 31-26 victory on Oct. 6, 2007. "I have faith in our scheme as it has a proven success rate," Illinois coach Lovie Smith told reporters. "We have a sound defense … but sometimes execution doesn't necessarily happen."

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

AJ Bush Jr. completed 12-of-25 passes for 170 yards and an interception, but scored the Fighting Illini's lone touchdown of the game - a five yard run - in the lopsided loss to Purdue. "We've just got to bounce back and we've got to have a short memory about it," Bush told reporters. "It hurts to lose like that but we've got to bounce back and be tough and be men about it." Tight end Louis Dorsey, who was named to the Mackey Award Preseason watch list after leading the team in touchdown catches last year, revealed on Tuesday that he intends to transfer to another school, making him the fourth player to leave the program this season.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-2, 2-1)

Alex Hornibrook was limited to 100 yards on 7-of-20 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick that was returned for a score, in the loss to Michigan. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries against the Wolverines to top the century mark for the seventh consecutive game dating to last season, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Starting defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk is set to miss his second straight game with a leg issue while defensive backs Scott Nelson (leg), D'Cota Dixon (lower-body) and Reggie Pearson (foot) are all questionable for Saturday's clash.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has outscored Illinois 96-36 over the last three meetings.

2. Taylor is ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game (158.3).

3. The Fighting Illini have forced at least one turnover in 20 straight games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 34, Illinois 10

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.