Comerica Park's new rules: Bag policy, what you can and can't bring to games

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

The view at Comerica Park on March, 29, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers play their first home game of the 2019 season on Thursday, April 3.

Fans heading to Comerica Park will want to be aware of a few changes to what's allowed and what isn't this season.

Bag policy

Comerica Park does not allow fans to take backpacks into the stadium unless the backpacks are single-compartment drawstring bags that are no bigger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches (16" x 16" x 8").

Purses and diaper bags are allowed in the park even if they appear to be backpacks. However, all purses and diaper bags must not exceed the 16" x 16" x 8" size.

All bags will be inspected upon entry into the park.

Permitted Items (after inspection):

  • Baseball mitts/gloves
  • Single opening bags smaller than 16" x 16" x 8" (including soft sided coolers, diaper bags, medical bags; bags cannot have a rigid interior or exterior frame)
  • Binoculars
  • Blankets
  • Cameras: still, video and Go-Pros if the lens is 80mm or less (tri-, uni-, or mono- pods are prohibited)
  • Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs
  • Factory sealed clear plastic bottles of unflavored water
  • Individual portion sized food or snacks (outside food is not allowed into the suites)
  • Headphones
  • Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party
  • Seat cushions
  • Small radios
  • Signs and banners
  • Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)
  • Umbrellas (umbrellas of any size with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are not permitted)

Prohibited Items:

  • Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)
  • Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)
  • Multi-compartment backpacks or any bag larger than 16" x 16" x 8"
  • Baseball bats of any size
  • Beach balls or other inflatable items
  • Beverages (except drink boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)
  • Bottles (glass or plastic; except factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water)
  • Brooms
  • Fireworks, firearms or other weapons
  • Fishing nets or poles
  • Frisbees
  • Hard sided coolers
  • Knives
  • Laser devices/pointers
  • Liquid containers (glass or plastic; except factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water)
  • Markers and paint
  • Masks
  • Noisemaking devices: air horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles and other noisemakers
  • Non-baseball related signs
  • Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles: sticks, bats, clubs, Frisbees, beachballs
  • Selfie sticks
  • Skateboards, rollerblades, or hoverboards
  • Squirt guns including super soakers
  • Sticks, including signs attached to sticks
  • Stools, folding chairs or back supports
  • Unmanned aerial vehicle (i.e. drones)

