Comerica Park's new rules: Bag policy, what you can and can't bring to games

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers play their first home game of the 2019 season on Thursday, April 3.

Fans heading to Comerica Park will want to be aware of a few changes to what's allowed and what isn't this season.

Bag policy

Comerica Park does not allow fans to take backpacks into the stadium unless the backpacks are single-compartment drawstring bags that are no bigger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches (16" x 16" x 8").

Purses and diaper bags are allowed in the park even if they appear to be backpacks. However, all purses and diaper bags must not exceed the 16" x 16" x 8" size.

All bags will be inspected upon entry into the park.

Permitted Items (after inspection):

Baseball mitts/gloves

Single opening bags smaller than 16" x 16" x 8" (including soft sided coolers, diaper bags, medical bags; bags cannot have a rigid interior or exterior frame)

Binoculars

Blankets

Cameras: still, video and Go-Pros if the lens is 80mm or less (tri-, uni-, or mono- pods are prohibited)

Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs

Factory sealed clear plastic bottles of unflavored water

Individual portion sized food or snacks (outside food is not allowed into the suites)

Headphones

Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Small radios

Signs and banners

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Umbrellas (umbrellas of any size with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are not permitted)

Prohibited Items:

Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)

Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)

Multi-compartment backpacks or any bag larger than 16" x 16" x 8"

Baseball bats of any size

Beach balls or other inflatable items

Beverages (except drink boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)

Bottles (glass or plastic; except factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water)

Brooms

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons

Fishing nets or poles

Frisbees

Hard sided coolers

Knives

Laser devices/pointers

Liquid containers (glass or plastic; except factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water)

Markers and paint

Masks

Noisemaking devices: air horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles and other noisemakers

Non-baseball related signs

Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles: sticks, bats, clubs, Frisbees, beachballs

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, rollerblades, or hoverboards

Squirt guns including super soakers

Sticks, including signs attached to sticks

Stools, folding chairs or back supports

Unmanned aerial vehicle (i.e. drones)

