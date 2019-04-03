Comerica Park's new rules: Bag policy, what you can and can't bring to games

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers play their first home game of the 2019 season on Thursday, April 3.
Fans heading to Comerica Park will want to be aware of a few changes to what's allowed and what isn't this season.
Bag policy
Comerica Park does not allow fans to take backpacks into the stadium unless the backpacks are single-compartment drawstring bags that are no bigger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches (16" x 16" x 8").
Purses and diaper bags are allowed in the park even if they appear to be backpacks. However, all purses and diaper bags must not exceed the 16" x 16" x 8" size.
All bags will be inspected upon entry into the park.
Permitted Items (after inspection):
- Baseball mitts/gloves
- Single opening bags smaller than 16" x 16" x 8" (including soft sided coolers, diaper bags, medical bags; bags cannot have a rigid interior or exterior frame)
- Binoculars
- Blankets
- Cameras: still, video and Go-Pros if the lens is 80mm or less (tri-, uni-, or mono- pods are prohibited)
- Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs
- Factory sealed clear plastic bottles of unflavored water
- Individual portion sized food or snacks (outside food is not allowed into the suites)
- Headphones
- Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party
- Seat cushions
- Small radios
- Signs and banners
- Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)
- Umbrellas (umbrellas of any size with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are not permitted)
Prohibited Items:
- Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)
- Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)
- Multi-compartment backpacks or any bag larger than 16" x 16" x 8"
- Baseball bats of any size
- Beach balls or other inflatable items
- Beverages (except drink boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)
- Bottles (glass or plastic; except factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water)
- Brooms
- Fireworks, firearms or other weapons
- Fishing nets or poles
- Frisbees
- Hard sided coolers
- Knives
- Laser devices/pointers
- Liquid containers (glass or plastic; except factory sealed clear bottles of unflavored water)
- Markers and paint
- Masks
- Noisemaking devices: air horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles and other noisemakers
- Non-baseball related signs
- Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles: sticks, bats, clubs, Frisbees, beachballs
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, rollerblades, or hoverboards
- Squirt guns including super soakers
- Sticks, including signs attached to sticks
- Stools, folding chairs or back supports
- Unmanned aerial vehicle (i.e. drones)
