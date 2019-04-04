Craig Monroe rocks bright orange suit for Tigers' Opening Day in Detroit

DETROIT - Former Detroit Tigers player and current broadcaster Craig Monroe showed off a special orange suit ahead of the team's home opener at Comerica Park.

FOX Sports Detroit tweeted a short video of Monroe on the field during warmups, proudly wearing a bright orange suit jacket with a blue undershirt.

Monroe handles pregame and post-game duties for the Tigers telecast and sometimes chips in during the live game broadcast from the field.

Monroe played for the Tigers from 2002 to 2007, hitting 101 home runs and posting a .754 OPS over six seasons. He hit 28 home runs and 35 doubles during the team's World Series run in 2006.

The Tigers host the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day in Detroit after beating the New York Yankees and splitting a series with the Toronto Blue Jays to start 4-3.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.