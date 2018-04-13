Dallas Cowboys officially release star wide receiver Dez Bryant

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Dez Bryant.

ESPN first reported that the Cowboys were expected to release Bryant, "barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart."

"But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant."

Bryant seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on Friday:

The Cowboys confirmed the news in a release Friday afternoon:

The Cowboys released Bryant on Friday, moving on from one of the most successful receivers in the franchise’s history.

Statement from Jerry Jones on the release of Dez Bryant: #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/PCmhLmeL52 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 13, 2018

Bryant had two years remaining on his Cowboys deal.

Entering his ninth season, all with Dallas, Bryant has racked up big numbers, including 73 touchdowns and more than 7,000 yards.

Bryant has 2 years left on his deal with non-guaranteed base salaries of (2018): $12.5m, (2019): $12.5m.

Dead money: $8m (SB proration). — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 13, 2018

Cowboys expected to release WR Dez Bryant today, barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart, per @toddarcher and me. But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2018

It was a short meeting between #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant. After months speculation, Bryant was released and a marquee 29-year old free agent is on the market midway through April with several WR needy teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2018

