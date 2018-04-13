Sports

Dallas Cowboys officially release star wide receiver Dez Bryant

By Ken Haddad
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Dez Bryant.

ESPN first reported that the Cowboys were expected to release Bryant, "barring an unexpected last-minute change of heart."

"But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant."

Bryant seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on Friday:

The Cowboys confirmed the news in a release Friday afternoon:

The Cowboys released Bryant on Friday, moving on from one of the most successful receivers in the franchise’s history.

Bryant had two years remaining on his Cowboys deal.

Entering his ninth season, all with Dallas, Bryant has racked up big numbers, including 73 touchdowns and more than 7,000 yards.

