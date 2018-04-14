Detroit City FC match vs. Western Michigan canceled due to rain

Detroit City FC's game against Western Michgian University has been canceled Saturday due to rain, the team announced. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC's game against Western Michgian University has been canceled Saturday due to rain, the team announced.

Here is the full statement from the team:

"Due to weather and unplayable field conditions, tonight's scheduled match vs. Western Michigan University at Keyworth Stadium has been canceled.

"We will provide contingency plans for all ticket holders in the near future.

"Thank you for your continued support."

The Detroit Tigers also canceled their game Saturday, as it's expected to continuing storming throughout the day.

