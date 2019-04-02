Detroit City FC to add shipping container suites at Keyworth Stadium for 2019 season

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Keyworth Stadium, where the Detroit City Football Club plays its games in Hamtramck, will get suites this season.

Twelve field-level suites made out of repurposed shipping containers will be 10 feet from the field.

They will each have a television and Detroit City FC artwork. The suites will be able to accommodate up to 16 people, and will be serviced. Attendees can order food and drinks from vendors during games, such as Slow's BBQ and the Detroit City Clubhouse.

"Keyworth is a magical venue with its historic character and unrivaled atmosphere," said Sean Mann, DCFC CEO. "With the addition of the suites, we're not only adding new amenities to a one-of-a-kind experience, but also creating a revenue stream for the next chapter of the club and continued repairs to the existing stadium."

The money generated from the suites will help fund east grandstand improvements and bleacher repairs.

Suites will be sold on an annual basis, as well as a game-by-game basis. Prices and details about how to purchase a suite have not been revealed.

The stadium will also get permanent shipping container concession stands.

