Detroit Grand Prix tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

DETROIT - Racing fans, start your engines!

Tickets for the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix go on sale at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The 30th annual racing event is scheduled for May 31-June 2 on Belle Isle. The 30th anniversary event will feature special celebrations that will be announced at a later time.

Some changes that have been announced, however, include all fans having access to the paddock to see all teams and drivers up close in their garage areas. Everyone will also have access to the Winner's Circle, and there will also be new seating and access options.

The Grand Prix reached an agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this year to continue hosting the event on Belle Isle for at least the next three years.

Tickets begin at $45 and may be purchased at DetroitGP.com or by calling 866-464-PRIX.

