Detroit Lions 2018: Local 4 team makes annual season predictions

How many wins will the Detroit Lions have this season?
It's that time of year -- time for Local 4's annual season predictions! The Lions went 9-7 last year and missed the playoffs.
Detroit comes into the new season, which they will open Monday night against the Jets, with a new head coach.
Here's a look at the 2018 schedule
Here's what the Local 4 team is predicting for the 2018 Detroit Lions:
- Devin Scillian: 9-7
- Kimberly Gill: 10-6
- Rhonda Walker: 9-7 and we will get the wild card spot in the playoffs
- Jason Carr: 9-7
- Brandon Roux: 12-4 (Stafford MVP, Kerryon Johnson Rookie of the Year)
- Priya Mann: Per sources, 9-7
- Rod Meloni: 5-11
- Hank Winchester: 10-6
- Jason Colthorp: 8-8...and lots of complaining from the fans.
- Paula Tutman: I predict Lions will win the World Series this year and then eat the Elk and Antelopes in the next enclosure for dessert. They will be that good.
- Larry Spruill: 6-10
- Kevin Dietz: 9-7
- Koco McAboy: 9-7 but miss the playoffs
- Kim DeGiulio: 10-6
- Jamie Edmonds: 8-8
- Mara MacDonald: 0-16
