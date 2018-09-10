Detroit Lions 2018: Local 4 team makes annual season predictions

How many wins will the Detroit Lions have this season?

It's that time of year -- time for Local 4's annual season predictions! The Lions went 9-7 last year and missed the playoffs.

Detroit comes into the new season, which they will open Monday night against the Jets, with a new head coach.

Here's a look at the 2018 schedule

Here's what the Local 4 team is predicting for the 2018 Detroit Lions:

Devin Scillian: 9-7

Kimberly Gill: 10-6

Rhonda Walker: 9-7 and we will get the wild card spot in the playoffs

Jason Carr: 9-7

Brandon Roux: 12-4 (Stafford MVP, Kerryon Johnson Rookie of the Year)

Priya Mann: Per sources, 9-7

Rod Meloni: 5-11

Hank Winchester: 10-6

Jason Colthorp: 8-8...and lots of complaining from the fans.

Paula Tutman: I predict Lions will win the World Series this year and then eat the Elk and Antelopes in the next enclosure for dessert. They will be that good.

Larry Spruill: 6-10

Kevin Dietz: 9-7

Koco McAboy: 9-7 but miss the playoffs

Kim DeGiulio: 10-6

Jamie Edmonds: 8-8

Mara MacDonald: 0-16

