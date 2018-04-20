Detroit Lions 2018 NFL regular season schedule released

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have released their full 2018 NFL schedule.

In 2018, the Lions will have home games against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

They'll play on the road against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Here's the full 2018 Lions regular season schedule:

Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:

Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders

Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions

Week 3 -- Aug. 24: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions

