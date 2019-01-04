Detroit Lions 2019: A look at who they'll be playing at home, on the road

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are undefeated in 2019.

Mostly because they haven't played any games. But they will be playing again soon enough.

While the Lions finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record, we're looking to the future. Here's a look at the Detroit Lions 2019 opponents.

The Lions play the four teams in the NFC East and AFC West in next year’s annual rotation of division matchups. They’ll also play the teams that finished last in the NFC South (Tampa Bay) and NFC West (Arizona).

Along with their usual home and away games against NFC North opponents – Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota – the Lions will also travel to Washington, Philadelphia, Denver, Oakland and Arizona.

The Lions will host Dallas, the New York Giants, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay. The official schedule with dates and times will be released sometime in the spring.

