Detroit Lions 2019 key dates: Training camp, preseason, full schedule

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their 2019 season.
Here are some key dates to know for the 2019 Detroit Lions:
Training camp
- Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, MI; Rookies - July 18, Veterans - July 24
Preseason
- Aug. 8 vs. New England at 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17 at Houston at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 23 vs. Buffalo at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 29 at Cleveland at 7:30 p.m.
Regular season
- Week 1: Sept. 8 @ Arizona - 4:25 p.m.
- Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Chargers - 1 p.m.
- Week 3: Sept. 22 @ Philadelphia - 1 p.m.
- Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Chiefs - 1 p.m.
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: Oct. 14 @ Green Bay - 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
- Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Vikings - 1 p.m.
- Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Giants - 1 p.m.
- Week 9: Nov. 3 @ Raiders - 4 p.m.
- Week 10: Nov. 10 @ Chicago - 1 p.m.
- Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Dallas - 1 p.m.
- Week 12: Nov. 24 @ Washington - 1 p.m.
- Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Chicago - 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: Dec. 8 @ Vikings - 1 p.m.
- Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay - 1 p.m.
- Week 16: Dec. 21/22 @ Denver - TBD
- Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay - 1 p.m.
Super Bowl
- Feb. 2 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.