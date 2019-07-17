Sports

Detroit Lions 2019 key dates: Training camp, preseason, full schedule

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions on the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their 2019 season.

Here are some key dates to know for the 2019 Detroit Lions:

Training camp

  • Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, MI; Rookies - July 18, Veterans - July 24

Preseason

  • Aug. 8 vs. New England at 7:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 17 at Houston at 8 p.m.
  • Aug. 23 vs. Buffalo at 8 p.m.
  • Aug. 29 at Cleveland at 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

  • Week 1: Sept. 8 @ Arizona - 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Chargers - 1 p.m.
  • Week 3: Sept. 22 @ Philadelphia - 1 p.m.
  • Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Chiefs - 1 p.m.
  • Week 5: BYE WEEK
  • Week 6: Oct. 14 @ Green Bay - 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
  • Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Vikings - 1 p.m.
  • Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Giants - 1 p.m.
  • Week 9: Nov. 3 @ Raiders - 4 p.m.
  • Week 10: Nov. 10 @ Chicago - 1 p.m.
  • Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Dallas - 1 p.m.
  • Week 12: Nov. 24 @ Washington - 1 p.m.
  • Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Chicago - 12:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving)
  • Week 14: Dec. 8 @ Vikings - 1 p.m.
  • Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay - 1 p.m.
  • Week 16: Dec. 21/22 @ Denver - TBD
  • Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay - 1 p.m.

Super Bowl

  • Feb. 2 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium

