Detroit Lions are last in NFC North after second-straight loss

Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions reacts after throwing an incomplete pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions sit at the bottom of the NFC North division with zero wins and two losses to start the 2018 season.

The Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 30-17, while division rivals Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings tied. The Chicago Bears play on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's a look at the NFC North standings after Sunday, Sept. 17:

NFC North W L T Packers 1 0 1 Vikings 1 0 1 Bears 0 1 0 Lions 0 2 0

The Lions will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Meanwhile, the Packers will play the Washington Redskins while the Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bears travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday.

