Detroit Lions coaching search: Houston Texans DC Mike Vrabel up next

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions continue their search to replace former head coach Jim Caldwell.

The Lions have completed interviews with Teryl Austin and Jim Bob Cooter - defensive and offensive coaches under Caldwell, but will begin interviews with outside candidates on Wednesday.

First up is Houston Texans defensive coordinator and former Patriots star Mike Vrabel, according to Albert Breer.

Vrabel is a former Patriots linebacker turned coach who has found success in Houston. Vrabel is a younger coaching option at only 42 years old, but ask the Rams - age doesn't matter much these days.

Vrabel is a head coach in waiting - if he doesn't get hired this offseason, he'll surely be next up.

The Indianapolis Colts are also interested in Vrabel.

Ian Rapoport reports the Lions will also interview Packers assistant head coach Winston Moss, possibly today. Moss has been a linebackers coach since 2006 and has been an assistant head coach since 2007.

