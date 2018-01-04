Detroit Lions coaching search: Vikings OC, Michigan native Pat Shurmur next up

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 1: Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings speaks with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions on October 1, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.…

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are continuing their search for a new head coach.

The Lions have completed interviews with Teryl Austin, Jim Bob Cooter and Houston Texans defensive coach Mike Vrabel.

Thursday, the Lions are expected to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for the head coaching job.

The Lions fired Jim Caldwell after the team missed the playoffs this year, finishing with a 9-7 record.

Shurmur, an Ann Arbor native and former Spartan football player, has turned the Minnesota offense into a serious weapon - with Case Keenum.

Shurmur was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 and had a brief head coaching stint with the Browns back in 2011.

The Bears and Cardinals are also reportedly interested in Shurmur.

