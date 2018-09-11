Detroit Lions dismantled by New York Jets, 48-17, in season opener

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions started the 2018 season on a sour note, losing to the New York Jets, 48-17, at Ford Field.

Star quarterback Matthew Stafford threw four interceptions in the blowout.

Detroit started the game with a pick-six, but it was all downhill from there. The Jets took a 17-10 lead into halftime, and after the Lions briefly tied it up in the third quarter, New York scored 31 unanswered points.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.