Detroit Lions extend contract of GM Bob Quinn to match term of coach Matt Patricia

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have extended the contract of general manager Bob Quinn to match the term of new head coach Matt Patricia.

In the announcement, the Lions said the extension is to ensure "organizational stability" for Quinn and Patricia during their tenures.

"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bob on an extension to his contract," Lions owner and Chairman Martha Ford said. "I believe the Lions’ football organization is well positioned for success under his leadership together with the addition of our new head coach, Matt Patricia."

Quinn took over as Lions' general manager in January 2016. In his first season, the team went 9-7 and lost in the wildcard round of the playoffs. This year, the team went 9-7 again but missed the postseason.

"The contract extension for Bob is most deserving as he continues to lead and improve our football team," Lions President Rod Wood said. "It is also important for our entire organization to ensure stability as we move forward with Matt as our new head coach working in partnership with Bob. Moreover, I greatly enjoy my relationship and partnership with Bob. We both look forward to a bright future for the Detroit Lions."

Quinn spent 15 years with the New England Patriots before coming to Detroit. He served as the team's director of pro scouting from 2012-2015 before the Lions gave him his first general manager job.

"Thank you to Mrs. Ford, her family and Rod Wood for their continued support and belief in my ability to lead this football team," Quinn said. "My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation. Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season."

Patricia was officially announced as the team's head coach Monday after the Patriots' loss in the Super Bowl. Patricia had been the defensive coordinator in New England and spent 13 years with the organization. He worked closely with Quinn in New England and won three Super Bowls.

This was Quinn's first head coaching hire since taking over in Detroit, as former coach Jim Caldwell was already in place before he arrived.

