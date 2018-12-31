Sports

Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang sends message to 'frustrated' fans

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: A Detroit Lions fan cheers on his team during an NFL game at Ford Field on November 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are, yet again, sitting at home for the NFL playoffs.

The team finished their playoff-less season on Sunday, with a blowout win over Green Bay, finishing the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.

Detroit Lions offensive guard T.J. Lang, who sat out the game with an injury, posted a few messages to Lions fans, some of who were rooting for the team to lose on Sunday to get a better draft pick.

Lang is a native Michigander and said he knows the frustration of being a Lions fan.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.