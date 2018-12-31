Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang sends message to 'frustrated' fans

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: A Detroit Lions fan cheers on his team during an NFL game at Ford Field on November 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are, yet again, sitting at home for the NFL playoffs.

The team finished their playoff-less season on Sunday, with a blowout win over Green Bay, finishing the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.

Detroit Lions offensive guard T.J. Lang, who sat out the game with an injury, posted a few messages to Lions fans, some of who were rooting for the team to lose on Sunday to get a better draft pick.

Lang is a native Michigander and said he knows the frustration of being a Lions fan.

Shutout in to end the season. Know it wasn’t what everyone wanted, but we got something here. Stay with us. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 30, 2018

I know all you lions fans are frustrated and I know you guys deserve a championship.. we’ve all said some things to each other out of frustration but we will celebrate one day all TOGETHER and that’s what it’s all about.. that’s what we do in Detroit.. DvE — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 31, 2018

