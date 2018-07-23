Detroit Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says

DETROIT - NFL training camps are underway, and teams are taking stock of what they have heading into the 2018 season.

Anything can happen on the field, as Detroit Lions fans hope every offseason. But if you follow the money, the Lions are stuck near the bottom of the league.

This week, Forbes came out with its list of the 50 most valuable sports franchises, and the Lions didn't make the cut.

"You have a medium market team that's won one playoff game since 1957," said Mike Stone, of 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie and Stoney Show. "Your most marketable players have left. It's no surprise at all."

Stone said the Lions' past is a major reason why the money isn't flowing like it is for other organizations, such as the New England Patriots.

"Wins," Stone said. "You have to get some wins."

According to Forbes, the Lions are worth $1.7 billion. The only NFL team worth less is the Buffalo Bills, worth $1.6 billion.

"Remember, the Ford family bought the team for $3 million," said Lynn Henning of the Detroit News. "That's a good return on investment."

Henning said the Lions are trending in the right direction with the players on the field and the new faces in the front office.

"When they do make a Super Bowl, and I think they will with Bob Quinn, you'll see a different bottom line than what Forbes is reporting," Henning said.

