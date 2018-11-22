Detroit Lions host Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving: What you need to know

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day this year at Ford Field.

The Lions, 4-6, will be looking for revenge against the 7-3 Bears, after losing at Solider Field just two weeks ago.

Both teams are dealing with injuries for key players. The Lions will be without Marvin Jones Jr., and running back Kerryon Johnson. The Bears will be without QB Mitch Trubisky.

Lions vs. Bears game info:

Kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV info: CBS

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Follow live score updates below:



