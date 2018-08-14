Detroit Lions offering discounts on drinks, food at Ford Field before games

The Detroit Lions are giving fans a reason to get to the game early this year.

The team announced a new pregame program "Silver Savings," which offers discounted drinks, including beer and cocktails, food and other items. Some savings last through the game.

Here's the info from the Lions:

For one hour after gates open (DTE Energy Power Hour), fans will enjoy concession specials such as $2 sodas, $2 hot dogs, $3 packaged beers, $3 well drinks, and $5 specialty cocktails. Power Hour locations will now also include Social at Gate D and the Corner Bar & Grille along with Bud Light Party Zone and BLITZ. The average savings for food and beverage specials during Power Hour is more than 60%.

The new Silver Savings menu will also feature two new value meal combos: A hot dog, chips, and soda for $10 (savings of $5.50) or a hot dog, chips, and beer for $12 (savings of $2.25). Both will be available in stadium at all Streats of Detroit locations, Snack Zone_ on the Henry Ford Health System Concourse, the Gridiron North Club and South Club Café.

Also, multiple locations will serve $5 beer throughout the entire game.

Silver Savings can be found on each concourse and club throughout Ford Field where you see the Football Piggy Bank icon.

“These fan-friendly, value-added food and beverage options are another example of us taking feedback from fans and using it to improve our gameday experience,” said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. “Over the past year we have spent considerable time working with Levy to get something in place that makes sense for our fans without hurting the quality or speed of service. We’re thrilled to be able to introduce these value options in time for the 2018 season.

Fans will also see additional ‘grab and go’ concepts like The Kroger Cooler and retail spaces around the stadium. Levy and E15, the company’s tech and analytics subsidiary, have also implemented more point of sale systems and more specialized concepts to enhance speed of service, ensuring fans spend less time in line and more time enjoying the game.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAYS

Additionally, each game will feature a different giveaway item for the first 25,000 fans arriving during DTE Energy Power Hour, starting with a 16” x 6” canvas print for this week’s preseason opener against the New York Giants. Other Lions giveaways items will be a license plate frame (8/30 vs. Browns), picture frame (9/10 vs. Jets), set of 4 drink coasters (9/23 vs. Patriots), car flag (10/7 vs. Packers), travel coffee mug (10/28 vs. Seahawks), camo hat (11/18 vs. Panthers), Darius Slay bobble head (12/2 vs Rams) and scarf (12/23 vs. Vikings). All fans attending the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic (11/22 vs. Bears) will receive a rally towel.

EARLY ARRIVAL

The Detroit Lions season kicks off on September 10 at 7:10 P.M. against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Ford Field gates will open early at 4 PM and an extended DTE Energy Power Hour will run from 4 PM – 6 PM.

There will be another extended Power Hour for the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 23. Gates will open at 5:30 P.M., and DTE Energy Power Hour will run from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM.