Detroit Lions open preseason against New England tonight: What to know

The Detroit Lions will take the field for the first time this season to take on the New England Patriots in their preseason opener.

Here's what you need to know about the game on Thursday:

When and where is the game?

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. from Ford Field in Detroit.

Who's playing?

The Lions and Patriots last played in Week 3 of the the 2018 season, where the Lions shocked everyone and blew the Patriots out at Ford Field. The winning was short lived for Detroit.

It's unlikely that we'll see many of the stars on either side. Patriots QB Tom Brady is not expected to play and it's not likely Lions QB Matthew Stafford will see the field.

What's next?

Here's the remaining preseason schedule for Detroit:

Aug. 17 at Houston Texans

Aug. 23 vs. Buffalo Bills

Aug. 29 at Cleveland Browns

The Lions open the regular season on Aug. 8 in Arizona. Find the full schedule here.

