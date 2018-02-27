Detroit Lions place franchise tag on defensive end Ezekiel Ansah

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch behind Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have designated DE Ezekiel Ansah as their franchise player.

Ansah was set to become a free agent in March. It will likely cost the team about $17-18 million for the 2018-19 season.

Ansah finished the 2017 season with 12.0 sacks, 44 total tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A first-round draft selection (fifth overall) by the Lions in 2013 out of Brigham Young,

Ansah’s career totals include 73 games (71 starts), 44.0 sacks, 207 total tackles (155 solo), 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. His 44.0 career sacks rank fifth all-time in Lions history (official statistic since 1982).

