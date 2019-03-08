Detroit Lions release guard T.J. Lang

The Detroit Lions have released guard T.J. Lang, the team announced Friday.

The team released a statement:

“We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions. He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain. We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future.”

Lang joined the Lions in 2017, but only played six games in 2018 due to injury. He spent most of his career, so far, with the Green Bay Packers.

Lang tweeted following the news:

