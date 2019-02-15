Detroit Lions release safety Glover Quin, wide receiver Bruce Ellington

Glover Quin reacts after intercepting a pass against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 4, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions announced Friday they have released safety Glover Quin and wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

"They say all good things come to an end!! Thank you Detroit!! Its been real!! #ThankYou," Quin posted Friday on Instagram.

Quin joined the Lions in 2013 and played in all 96 games the last six seasons. He recorded 19 interceptions, two pick-sixes, 37 passes defended and 424 total tackles in Detroit.

“We thank Glover for his countless contributions to the Detroit Lions during his six seasons with our team," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "Since joining the organization in 2013, Glover exemplified everything it means to be a true professional in this league -- as both a competitor on the field and a leading voice in the community. Coach (Matt) Patricia and I have the utmost respect for him as a man and player, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future."

The 33-year-old had 74 tackles this season but did not record an interception.

Quin's release adds another $6.25 million to the team's cap space. They will owe him $1.7 million.

Ellington played in four games with the Lions, catching 23 passes for 132 yards.

The Lions also released linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

