Detroit Lions rumors: Ex-Falcons, USC coach Steve Sarkisian 'in mix' for OC job

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Atlanta Falcons on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Falcons coordinator and USC head coach Steve Sarkisian is reportedly in the mix to be the next offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Radio host Alex Marvez reported on Twitter Thursday that Sarkisian, along with former Jacksonville offensive coach Nate Hackett, are in the mix to replace Jim Bob Cooter in Detroit.

Sarkisian was recently fired as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. He previously served as head coach of USC, the University of Washington and was the Oakland Raiders QB coach in 2004.

The Lions and Jim Bob Cooter parted ways after the Lions finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.

Source tells me it appears Steve Sarkisian & Nate Hackett are in mix for @lions offensive coordinator vacancy — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 10, 2019

