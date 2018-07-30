Detroit Lions season around the corner: Here's a look at the 2018 schedule

The NFL season is just around the corner!

The Detroit Lions have kicked off training camp with new head coach Matt Patricia. The team has added some depth at offensive line and has some new faces on the defensive side.

Related: 3 Detroit Lions position battles to watch this training camp

Here's a look at the Lions 2018 schedule:

Preseason:

Aug. 10 at Oakland Raiders at 10:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Aug. 17 vs. New York Giants at 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. on CBS

Aug. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns at 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Regular season:

Sep. 10 vs. New York Jets at 7 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Sep. 16 at San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Sept. 23 vs. New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Sept. 30 at Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. on FOX

Oct. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 6 Bye

Oct. 21 at Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on FOX

Oct. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. on FOX

Nov. 4 at Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX

Nov. 11 at Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. on FOX

Nov. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. on FOX

Nov. 22 vs. Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. on CBS (Thanksgiving Day)

Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 16 at Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX

Dec. 30 at Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on FOX

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.