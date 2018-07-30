Detroit Lions season around the corner: Here's a look at the 2018 schedule

The NFL season is just around the corner!
The Detroit Lions have kicked off training camp with new head coach Matt Patricia. The team has added some depth at offensive line and has some new faces on the defensive side.
Here's a look at the Lions 2018 schedule:
Preseason:
- Aug. 10 at Oakland Raiders at 10:30 p.m. on NFL Network
- Aug. 17 vs. New York Giants at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. on CBS
- Aug. 30 vs. Cleveland Browns at 7 p.m. on NFL Network
Regular season:
- Sep. 10 vs. New York Jets at 7 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
- Sep. 16 at San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. on FOX
- Sept. 23 vs. New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
- Sept. 30 at Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Week 6 Bye
- Oct. 21 at Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Nov. 4 at Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Nov. 11 at Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Nov. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Nov. 22 vs. Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. on CBS (Thanksgiving Day)
- Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on FOX
- Dec. 16 at Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on FOX
- Dec. 30 at Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on FOX
