Detroit Lions sign former first-round pick DE Robert Ayes

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Kwon Alexander #58 and Robert Ayers #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sack Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have added a pass rusher.

The Lions announced the signing of former first-round pick, defensive end Robert Ayers.

Ayers joins the Lions for his 10th NFL season after spending the past two years (2016-17) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in 12 games (10 starts) in both seasons. He totaled 31 total tackles (20 solo), 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2017.

A former first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos, Ayers spent his first five seasons (2009-13) in Denver before playing two seasons with the New York Giants from 2014-15. For his career, he has played in 120 games (59 starts) and has notched 264 tackles (191 solo), 35.0 sacks, 108 quarterback hits, 51 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles.

The Lions also waived cornerback Josh Okonye.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.