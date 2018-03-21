Detroit Lions sign Ontario native, ex-Seahawks TE Luke Willson

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 17: Tight end Luke Willson #82 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.…

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have added tight end Luke Willson after releasing Eric Ebron earlier this month.

Willson, a native on LaSalle, Ontario, has spent his five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, racking up nearly 90 catches and 11 touchdowns in his career.

He played in 16 games (seven starts) in 2017 and finished with 15 receptions for 153 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Adam Caplan reported the news on Twitter. The Lions confirmed the news.

Willson, 27, was drafted by Seattle out of Rice back in 2013. He was a fifth round pick.

The Detroit Lions fill a hole at tight end with the signing, after letting former first round pick Eric Ebron go at the start of free agency. Ebron has since signed with the Colts.

Willson won the Super Bowl with Seattle in 2013.

Willson posted a goodbye message to Seahawks fans on Tuesday:

