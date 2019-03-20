Detroit Lions to host cheerleader auditions on March 24th and 25th

The Detroit Lions began the process of selecting the 2019 Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on March 14th with a pre-audition clinic and are set to hold auditions this upcoming Sunday and Monday, March 24th and 25th.

The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders debuted in the 2016 season. They perform at all regular season home games in addition to making appearances in the community.

Team officials say several prospective candidates participated in the pre-audition clinic, as well as dance master classes, where they learned audition choreography.

AUDITIONS

Date: Sunday March 24th

Finals: Monday March 25th

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Ford Field

Cost: $30 (helps cover administrative costs and deters disingenuous entries)

Registration must be completed by clicking here.

Officials with an experienced dance background are preferred, but traditional cheerleading/gymnastics backgrounds are welcome as well.

