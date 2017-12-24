Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL: TV schedule, time, live score, game updates

CINCINNATI - The Detroit Lions will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the Bengals.

The Lions need to win to keep their hopes of clinching a wild card spot alive. They also need the Atlanta Falcons to lose their remaining two games.

Here's what you need to know for Lions vs. Bengals:

TV schedule: FOX

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Records: Lions are 8-6, Bengals are 5-9

Streaming: FoxSportsGo

Follow LIVE score updates below:

