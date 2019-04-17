Detroit native Mark 'Rocket' Watts Jr. signs with MSU basketball

DETROIT - Fresh off its recent appearance in the Final Four, the Michigan State men's basketball program is already loading up for next season with the addition of Mark "Rocket" Watts Jr.

Watts (6-3, 180, Detroit, Mich./SPIRE Academy [Ohio]) began his high school career at Allen Academy before he transferred to Old Redford Academy in Detroit. He earned three Associated Press all-state first team selections before transferring to SPIRE Academy in Ohio for his senior season. He averaged 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in his junior year leading Old Redford to the regional championship game.

Watts is a 2018 Detroit News First Team All-Area selection, a USA Today 2018 All-Michigan second team selection, ranked No. 27 in the ESPN 100 for the 2019 class and ranked No. 6 among point guards. He also played for the United States U-18 team at the 2018 FIBA Under 18 Americas Championship, receiving a gold medal and averaging 7 points and three assists per game.

Mark 'Rocket' Watts Jr. joins Malik Hall as the newest new recruits to join the Spartans for the 2019 class.

