Detroit Pistons executive Ed Stefanski on trades: We're still trying to make the playoffs

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 20: Dwane Casey (L) poses with Tom Gores (C) owner of the Detroit Pistons and Ed Stefanski (R) senior adviser at Little Caesars Arena on June 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons made a couple of trades this week before the NBA Trade Deadline -- and now we're getting some insight into how it went down.

Detroit Pistons senior advisor and kind-of general manager Ed Stefanski told 97.1 The Ticket that the Pistons had a chance to be sellers at the deadline.

The Pistons made two trades at the deadline:

Reggie Bullock traded to the Lakers for Svi Mykhailiuk and a second round pick.

Stanley Johnson traded to the Bucks for Thon Maker

"It's no secret that we have cap restrictions," Stefanski said. He continued, saying they were thrilled to come away with a couple of rookie contracts, while adding young talent.

"We're still trying to make the playoffs, there's no question about it," Stefanski said. He said the Pistons would look to be buyers in the buyout market.

Stefanski was asked about the prospect of tanking. He said he didn't think the Pistons were in that situation.

"I have confidence that we can find players," Stefanski said, citing the team he has assembled in the Pistons front office.

As far as the deadline goes, Stefanski wouldn't comment on any specific proposals, specifically rumored proposals for Mike Conley Jr.

"We talked with every team. Our team has been working the phones for weeks, we've talked to every team over and over. It's no surprise that some of the bigger proposals didn't work given our cap restrictions," Stefanski said.

The Pistons are back in action Friday night against the Knicks at Little Caesars Arena.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.