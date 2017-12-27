Detroit Pistons G Reggie Jackson out 6-8 weeks with ankle sprain

Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after missing a late fourth quarter free throw next to Anthony Tolliver #43 while playing the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on December 22, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT - Reggie Jackson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering an ankle sprain during Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Detroit Pistons said the guard suffered a grade 3 sprain in his right ankle. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

Jackson suffered the injury at the 5:24 mark of the 3rd quarter, the Pistons said.

The Pistons, meanwhile, beat the Pacers, 107-83. They will play the Orlando Magic on Thursday in Orlando.

