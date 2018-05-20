Detroit Pistons host NBA Math Hoops National Championship at Wayne State University

DETROIT - The second annual NBA Math Hoops National Championship is today, and one Detroit Piston is set to make a special appearance.

Pistons point guard Ish Smith will be on hand at the championship round of the event from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Wayne State Student Center -- 5221 Gullen Mall in Detroit.

NBA Math Hoops is a fast-paced basketball board game, curriculum and community program that allows students to learn fundamental math skills through direct engagement with the real statistics of their favorite basketball players, according to the organization's website.

After taking in more than 1,400 national qualifiers, 20 students advanced to the finals of the event. Two students from Flint -- Willie Smith from Doyle-Ryder Elementary School and Khamarion Grear from Holmes STEM Academy -- were among the competitors in the opening round at the Crown Plaza Detroit Downtown Riverfront Hotel on Saturday.

The Pistons have helped students engage in several STEM events that are connected through sports. The University of Michigan and Wayne State University hosted events related to sports, while Hasbro has helped to engage students through physical activity.

