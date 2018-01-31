Detroit Pistons introduce Blake Griffin after blockbuster trade

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons introduced their newest player, Blake Griffin, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

New Pistons Griffin, Willie Reed and Brice Johnson, spoke to the media after being traded to Detroit.

Clippers send Blake Griffin to Pistons in 6-player deal

The Los Angeles Clippers sent five-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a blockbuster deal officially announced early Tuesday morning.

Detroit will send forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and center Boban Marjanovic to the Clippers, who are also receiving a protected first-round draft choice and a second-round pick in the deal.

Related: What the Blake Griffin deal means for the future of the Detroit Pistons

Griffin, 28, is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Clippers this season. He signed a $171 million, five-year deal with the team last July.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.