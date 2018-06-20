Detroit Pistons introduce new head coach Dwane Casey

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons introduced their new head coach Dwane Casey in a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Casey led the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this season as Toronto earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time. He posted a 320-238 record in seven seasons and is the franchise’s winningest coach.

Casey was named coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association, an award voted on by NBA head coaches.

Under Casey, the Raptors won four Atlantic Division titles and advanced to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. But Toronto couldn’t get past Cleveland, losing to LeBron James and the Cavs in each of the past three playoffs.

The Pistons interviewed several candidates for the job, including Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, TNT's Kenny Smith and Spurs assistant Ime Udoka.

Detroit parted ways with head coach and president Stan Van Gundy in May.

Van Gundy led the Pistons to a 39-43 record this season, missing the playoffs for a straight straight year. He posted a record of 152-176 overall in his four seasons in Detroit, guiding the Pistons to the playoffs only in 2015-16, when they lost in the first round.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.