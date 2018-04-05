Detroit Pistons officially eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sixers

DETROIT - The Pistons were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention after their 115-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. This is their second straight season missing out on postseason play.

The chances of the team making the playoffs were below 1 percent coming into its game Wednesday night. ESPN’s BPI Playoff Odds projected the Pistons had a 0.6 percent chance of overcoming their five-game deficit to the Milwaukee Bucks (42-36) or Washington Wizards (42-36).

The Pistons needed to win their remaining five games and for the Bucks to lose their remaining four games in order to take over the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver led the team in scoring against the Sixers with 25 points. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

The Pistons have four games remaining in the regular season.

