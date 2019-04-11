Detroit Pistons playoff schedule: Round 1 opens in Milwaukee

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 11: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons takes a second half shot over Bobby Portis #5 of the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena on February 11, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 121-112.…

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons first round playoff series schedule has been released.

The Pistons will square off with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Round 1 Schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 14 -- Detroit at Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, April 17 -- Detroit at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, April 20 -- Milwaukee at Detroit 8 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, April 22 -- Milwaukee at Detroit 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 24 -- Detroit at Milwaukee TBD

*Game 6: Friday, April 26 -- Milwaukee at Detroit TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, April 28 -- Detroit at Milwaukee TBD

*if necessary

Individual game playoff tickets are set to go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here or by calling 248-377-0100 or at the Little Caesars Arena Xfinity Box Office.

This is the first time the Pistons have made the playoffs since 2016. They beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, finishing the regular season with a 41-41 record.

Detroit will enter the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Bucks beat the Pistons in all four match ups this season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.