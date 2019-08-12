Detroit Pistons release 2019-2020 schedule: View it here

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons released the schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Monday afternoon.
Key dates to know:
- Season opener: Oct. 23 at Indiana
- Home opener: Oct. 24 vs. Atlanta
- Mexico City Game: Dec. 12 vs. Dallas
- NBA All Star Game: Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago
- Start of playoffs: April 18, 2020
The Pistons open the season on Oct. 23 at Indiana – the home opener comes the next night against Atlanta, a week later than last season’s Oct. 17 opener – and they’ll see the Pacers three times in the first 10 games and be finished with their season series on Dec. 6 in the season’s 23rd game.
For the second straight season – and the third time since 2015 – the Pistons will end their regular season at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.
As previously announced, the Pistons will play a “home” game in Mexico City against Dallas on Dec. 12.
The Pistons finished the 2018-2019 season with a 41-41 record, eighth in the Eastern Conference. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Bucks. But they did lead at halftime in Game 2.
View the full schedule below:
