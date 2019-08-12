Detroit Pistons release 2019-2020 schedule: View it here

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 28: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a second half basket while playing the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 115-98. (Photo by…

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons released the schedule for the upcoming 2019-2020 season on Monday afternoon.

Key dates to know:

Season opener: Oct. 23 at Indiana

Home opener: Oct. 24 vs. Atlanta

Mexico City Game: Dec. 12 vs. Dallas

NBA All Star Game: Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago

Start of playoffs: April 18, 2020

(View the full Pistons 2019-2020 schedule below)

The Pistons open the season on Oct. 23 at Indiana – the home opener comes the next night against Atlanta, a week later than last season’s Oct. 17 opener – and they’ll see the Pacers three times in the first 10 games and be finished with their season series on Dec. 6 in the season’s 23rd game.

For the second straight season – and the third time since 2015 – the Pistons will end their regular season at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

As previously announced, the Pistons will play a “home” game in Mexico City against Dallas on Dec. 12.

The Pistons finished the 2018-2019 season with a 41-41 record, eighth in the Eastern Conference. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Bucks. But they did lead at halftime in Game 2.

View the full schedule below:

