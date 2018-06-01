Detroit Pistons reportedly part ways with general manager Jeff Bower

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons have parted ways with general manager Jeff Bower, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bower was named Pistons general manager in June 2014. The team reached the postseason during his second year, but got swept in the first round and hasn't returned to the playoffs.

The Pistons are currently without a head coach, after firing Stan Van Gundy this offseason. Former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey and University of Michigan coach John Beilein have reportedly interviewed for the job.

