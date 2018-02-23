Detroit Pistons return from All-Star break for final playoff push

Blake Griffin celebrates a Pistons win over the Nets with Andre Drummond on Feb. 7, 2018. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - With only 25 games remaining in the NBA season, the Detroit Pistons are feeling the playoff urgency.

The Pistons return to action on Friday night after the All-Star break against the Boston Celtics at home in Detroit.

The Pistons are currently in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the final playoff spot.

The upcoming schedule will be an onslaught of contenders - here's who they'll face:

2/23 - Celtics

2/25 - @ Hornets

2/26 - @ Toronto

2/28 - Bucks

3/2 - @Magic

3/3 - @Heat

3/5 - @Cavaliers

3/7 - Toronto

The Pistons also have a 6-game West Coast trip before the season ends where they'll face Denver, Portland, Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento and the Utah Jazz.

After trading for Blake Griffin, the Pistons went on a short-lived winning streak, but stumbled into the All-Star break, losing three of their last four games.

The Pistons also hope to get starting point guard Reggie Jackson back from injury in the coming weeks for the final playoff push.

