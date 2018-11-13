Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin featured in Forbes '30 Under 30'

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin is trying to turn the Pistons into a contender on the court -- but off the court, he's already a contender in his own right.

Griffin, 29, was featured in the 2019 Forbes "30 Under 30" list, released this week.

From Forbes:

The Los Angeles Clippers shockingly traded Griffin to the Pistons in January, less than seven months after signing him to a five-year, $171 million contract extension and dubbing him a "Clipper for life."

The former number one overall pick is still a marketable star with endorsements with Nike's Jordan Brand, Red Bull, IWC and Panini. Griffin launched a production company in late 2016 with NFL center Ryan Kalil. They are looking to produce a new version of the iconic basketball movie "White Men Can't Jump."

Griffin has averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds a game for his career while making five All-Star teams.

Griffin was also listed as No. 30 on the "World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2018" list.

This year, Griffin is averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds per game with the Pistons, which are both above his career averages. The Pistons are 6-6.

