Detroit Pistons to play in 2019 NBA Mexico City Games

The Detroit Pistons will play a game in Mexico next season.

The NBA announced today that The NBA Mexico City Games 2019 will feature the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs playing two regular-season games at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, marking the first time that four NBA teams will play in Mexico in one regular-season.

The Mavericks and Pistons will play on Thursday, Dec. 12 and the Spurs will take on the Suns on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The games will mark the 29th and 30th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada. It will also be the fourth consecutive season the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

"“The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to be among four teams participating in the NBA’s Mexico City Games 2019. Playing a regular-season game in Mexico City will be a great experience for our players and coaches and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to an international audience," Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman, Arn Tellem said.

The games will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico, and will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories. Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said: "“NBA games in Mexico City are a core part of our efforts to reach and engage basketball fans throughout Mexico and Latin America. With a record four NBA teams visiting Mexico City next season, we expect an unprecedented level of interest and excitement around these games and our surrounding community events.”

