Detroit Pistons unveil new 'Motor City' uniform

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons unveiled their Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform that will be worn during nine game dates throughout the 2017-18 regular season.

The uniforms will debut on Jan. 30 when the club hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena.

Created by Nike, in collaboration with the Detroit Pistons and the NBA, the navy blue and gray uniforms feature chrome details and sleek design lines that add a modern and clean look to the automotive-inspired jerseys and shorts. The uniform includes “Motor City” featured across the chest and a “D” logo on the waistband as a nod to the team’s move back to the city and representation of the civic pride felt throughout the fan base.

The Nike City Edition uniform is designed to honor the basketball fans in each NBA city who bring energy and passion to the court each and every night while cheering on their favorite team.

Motor City uniforms will be worn on selected dates including four home games and five road games shown on the schedule below:

Tuesday, January 30 -- Cleveland -- 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 -- Boston -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 -- at Miami -- 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 5 -- at Cleveland -- 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 9 -- Chicago -- 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 -- at Denver -- 9:00 p.m.

Monday, March 19 -- at Sacramento -- 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 -- at Memphis -- 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 9 -- Toronto -- 7:00 p.m.

Motor City jerseys will be available for purchase by visiting the team’s online merchandise store, www.pistonslr.com, and at Little Caesars Arena beginning in February.

